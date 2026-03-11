WGS, Zevra Partner to Launch Genetic Testing for Niemann-Pick Type C

GeneDx Holdings WGS announced a sponsored genetic testing program with Zevra Therapeutics to improve diagnosis for patients suspected of having Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), a rare and progressive inherited disorder.

The initiative will expand access to GeneDx’s ExomeDx test, enabling clinicians to achieve faster and more accurate diagnoses and support treatment decisions. De-identified data generated through the program will also be integrated into GeneDx Infinity, the company’s rare disease dataset, to advance research and accelerate diagnosis of NPC.

Zevra Therapeutics will provide financial support for the program as part of its broader commitment to advancing NPC diagnosis and care.

Per management, the partnership with Zevra Therapeutics aims to remove barriers to high-quality exome sequencing, enabling clinicians to deliver faster and more precise diagnoses for progressive yet treatable conditions like Niemann-Pick Disease Type C. Insights from the GeneDx Infinity rare-disease genomic dataset help biopharma partners better understand disease biology and accelerate the path from diagnosis to treatment.

Following the announcement, WGS shares lost 6% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company have dropped 29.5% against the industry’s 3.6% growth. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has risen 4.1%.

In the long run, the sponsored testing initiative could strengthen GeneDx’s position in the evolving rare disease diagnostics market. By expanding access to genomic testing and integrating new patient data into its proprietary dataset, the company enhances the clinical value of its platform. Partnerships with Zevra Therapeutics also create opportunities for recurring collaborations tied to clinical development and commercialization of rare disease therapies.

NPC is a rare genetic condition caused by mutations in the NPC1 and NPC2 genes, which disrupt the body’s ability to transport cholesterol and other lipids within cells. As a result, harmful lipid accumulation occurs in organs like the brain, liver, spleen and lungs, leading to progressive neurological decline, organ dysfunction and life-threatening complications. Because symptoms can appear in both childhood and adulthood, and may resemble other neurological or metabolic disorders, NPC is frequently underdiagnosed or diagnosed late.

The genetic testing program is designed to provide eligible patients in the United States with access to advanced genomic testing through GeneDx. Clinicians caring for patients with known or suspected NPC who meet the program’s eligibility criteria will be able to order the company’s ExomeDx test at no cost. Test results are expected to be delivered in as little as three weeks, enabling faster clinical decision-making and helping physicians confirm or rule out a diagnosis.

Joshua Schafer, chief commercial officer at Zevra Therapeutics, noted that Niemann-Pick Disease Type C is often underrecognized, which can delay diagnosis and treatment. The partnership with GeneDx aims to expand access to genetic testing, helping physicians identify patients earlier and make informed treatment decisions while reducing uncertainty for affected families.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the genetic testing market is valued at $27.32 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% through 2035.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic and genetic diseases, technological advancements and the introduction of innovative genetic testing kits, growing consumer awareness of advanced diagnostic tests, rising government initiatives, and marketing efforts by companies are enhancing market expansions.

Other News

In January, GeneDx announced a partnership with Komodo Health to enhance rare disease research and patient insights. Through this collaboration, GeneDx’s Infinity platform will integrate real-world data from Komodo’s Healthcare Map, creating a comprehensive longitudinal dataset to improve understanding of how rare diseases are diagnosed, managed and treated throughout the patient journey.

GeneDx announced the launch of GenomeDx Prenatal, a whole-genome sequencing test to provide clear and reliable genetic insights during critical stages of pregnancy care. The phenotype-informed, trio-based test is intended for pregnancies where fetal anomalies are detected via ultrasound, enabling clinicians and families to obtain actionable genomic information quickly.

Currently, WGS flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rankstocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

