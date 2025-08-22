WFRD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.03, changing hands as high as $61.37 per share. Weatherford International plc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFRD's low point in its 52 week range is $36.735 per share, with $111.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.89.

