WFC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 9/1/26. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $89.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 8/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFC's low point in its 52 week range is $72.775 per share, with $97.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.11.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WFC makes up 8.15% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WFC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 18 series of preferred stock that are senior to WFC — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further WFC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.