WFC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/7/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WFC's low point in its 52 week range is $72.775 per share, with $97.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.11.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WFC makes up 8.15% of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (Symbol: KBWB) which is trading higher by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WFC).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 18 series of preferred stock that are senior to WFC — find out what they are ».
In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further WFC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.