News & Insights

Stocks

Weyerhaeuser upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

December 06, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital upgraded Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $38. The firm believes higher export duties on lumber coming from CN will push prices higher and will benefit producers like Weyerhaeuser with a greater mix of production in the U.S. A rally in oriented strand board prices provides further upside to near-term estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO finds the stock’s valuation attractive at current levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.