Weyerhaeuser upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital upgraded Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Outperform from Market Perform with an unchanged price target of $38. The firm believes higher export duties on lumber coming from CN will push prices higher and will benefit producers like Weyerhaeuser with a greater mix of production in the U.S. A rally in oriented strand board prices provides further upside to near-term estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO finds the stock’s valuation attractive at current levels.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.