Weyerhaeuser Takes Over #87 Spot From Align Technology

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) has taken over the #87 spot from Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Weyerhaeuser Co versus Align Technology Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (WY plotted in blue; ALGN plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WY vs. ALGN:

WY is currently trading off about 1.5%, while ALGN is trading flat midday Monday.

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Further WY Research:

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