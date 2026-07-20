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WY

Weyerhaeuser Takes Over #87 Spot From Align Technology

July 20, 2026 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) has taken over the #87 spot from Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Weyerhaeuser Co versus Align Technology Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (WY plotted in blue; ALGN plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WY vs. ALGN:

WY,ALGN Relative Performance Chart

WY is currently trading off about 1.5%, while ALGN is trading flat midday Monday.

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Further WY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WY
ALGN

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