Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reported second-quarter 2026 GAAP earnings of $162 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion, as stronger lumber prices and sales volumes supported its wood products business despite continued housing-market weakness and inflationary pressures.

Excluding a special item, the company earned $91 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, while adjusted EBITDA totaled $310 million. Chief Executive Officer Devin Stockfish said the results reflected resilient operations amid challenging markets.

“Despite ongoing market challenges and inflationary pressures, we delivered solid results that underscore the resilience of our business and the strong operational performance of our teams,” Stockfish said.

Wood Products Gains Led by Lumber

Wood Products contributed $71 million in second-quarter earnings and generated adjusted EBITDA of $129 million, up $58 million from the first quarter. The improvement was largely driven by higher lumber pricing and increased sales volumes across the segment’s businesses, partly offset by higher costs.

Lumber adjusted EBITDA rose $46 million sequentially to $73 million. Weyerhaeuser said benchmark lumber prices strengthened because of seasonal demand improvement, supply constraints from mill curtailments and closures, lower European imports, and transportation constraints. Average lumber sales realizations increased 15% from the first quarter, broadly in line with the framing lumber composite.

However, trucking shortages in the U.S. South increased finished-goods inventories at some mills and led to temporary production adjustments. Chief Financial Officer Davie Wold said transportation difficulties represented roughly half of a previously disclosed $20 million second-quarter reduction in lumber guidance. The company expects the issue to be less disruptive in the third quarter after taking operational steps including shifting some volume to rail, adding mill loading days, and managing more customer pickups.

OSB remained a weaker area. The business recorded a $6 million adjusted EBITDA loss, compared with a $3 million gain in the prior quarter, due primarily to planned maintenance and higher resin costs. Stockfish said supply continued to exceed demand in the OSB market, while cautious buyers have generally maintained just-in-time inventories.

Engineered wood products adjusted EBITDA increased $15 million to $54 million, helped by seasonal volume gains and improved realizations for most products. Stockfish said expected third-quarter price gains largely reflect pass-throughs for higher resin, fuel and other input costs rather than stronger demand.

Timberlands and Strategic Land Results

Timberlands contributed $59 million in earnings excluding a special item, with adjusted EBITDA of $123 million, slightly above the first quarter. Western Timberlands adjusted EBITDA rose $9 million to $67 million as domestic log demand and pricing improved while mills replenished inventories before wildfire season.

Southern Timberlands adjusted EBITDA declined slightly to $58 million. Wet weather constrained log supply and modestly improved sawlog markets, but mills also reduced production in response to elevated finished-goods inventories stemming from trucking constraints. Fiber demand and pricing softened as mills completed maintenance outages and adjusted consumption to lower finished-goods demand.

The company divested 29,000 acres of non-core Oregon timberlands for $114 million during the quarter. Wold said timberland acquisition and disposition activity has been somewhat slower at the start of 2026, though he expects the overall market to finish in a typical $2 billion to $3 billion range. He said demand remains strong for high-quality timberland packages.

Strategic Land Solutions contributed $94 million in earnings and $129 million in adjusted EBITDA, down $64 million from the first quarter because the prior period included a sizable conservation-easement transaction. Strong real estate sales partly offset the decline, as both acres sold and average price per acre increased sequentially.

Weyerhaeuser raised its full-year 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA guidance by $25 million to approximately $450 million. The company cited solid real estate markets and expected growth from Climate Solutions and Natural Resources. Still, it expects third-quarter segment adjusted EBITDA to be about $45 million below the second quarter because of the timing and mix of real estate sales.

The company said its second solar site began operations during the quarter, with three additional solar developments under construction. It also received permits for its first Biocarbon facility near its lumber mill in McComb, Mississippi, and is positioning to begin construction in the fourth quarter.

Capital Allocation and Third-Quarter Outlook

Weyerhaeuser generated about $400 million of cash from operations in the second quarter and ended the period with roughly $530 million in cash and $5.4 billion of total debt. The company repaid its remaining $250 million of 4.75% notes at maturity through its commercial paper program and later used cash to repay another $122 million of debt maturities carrying a weighted average rate of 7.59%.

Following those actions, the company has no remaining 2026 debt maturities. Wold said Weyerhaeuser has reduced its overall weighted-average interest rate by more than 130 basis points since the beginning of 2022.

Returned $152 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend.

Repurchased about $10 million in shares during the second quarter.

Spent $139 million on capital expenditures, including $63 million for its engineered wood products facility in Arkansas.

Expects about $300 million of Monticello project investment during 2026.

For the third quarter, Weyerhaeuser expects Timberlands earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be slightly higher than the second quarter, with improvements anticipated across all regions. It expects Wood Products earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be slightly lower excluding changes in lumber and OSB sales realizations, as higher log, resin and maintenance costs offset expected volume improvements.

Housing Conditions Remain Uneven

Stockfish said housing activity remains “stuck in second gear,” pressured by weak consumer confidence, affordability constraints and mortgage rates in the mid-6% range. He said builder confidence remains subdued and housing activity has been softer than the company expected at the start of the year.

Still, Stockfish cited a significant U.S. housing shortage, favorable demographics and the recent passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act as long-term supports for housing demand. Repair-and-remodel activity remained relatively steady but muted during the first half, with professional customers performing better than do-it-yourself channels and consumers focusing on smaller projects.

Stockfish also pointed to potential growth opportunities related to rising electricity demand and data-center construction. He said Weyerhaeuser is pursuing solar-development opportunities, marketing certain land sites for data centers and working with industry groups to expand use of wood-based construction materials in data-center development.

About Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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