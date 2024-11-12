Weyerhaeuser Appoints Paul Hossain as New CDO

Weyerhaeuser ( (WY) ) has shared an update.

Weyerhaeuser Company has announced the appointment of Paul Hossain as its new senior vice president and chief development officer, effective January 1, 2025, following the retirement of Russell Hagen. Hossain, with over 18 years in the industry, will oversee key segments like Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources, enhancing the company’s growth in renewable energy and carbon capture projects. His extensive expertise is expected to further Weyerhaeuser’s strategic vision and positive climate impact, continuing the legacy of innovation and sustainability.

