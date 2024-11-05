News & Insights

Weyco Group reports Q3 EPS 84c vs. 98c in Q3 last year

Reports Q3 revenue $74.3M, consensus $57.45M.Net sales in our wholesale segment were $61.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, down 12% from $69.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales of our Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, and BOGS brands. Nunn Bush third-quarter sales were down 20%, due in part to the previously disclosed shift in timing of shipments to a large retailer from third to second quarter, but also due to lower demand. Stacy Adams sales were down 17% for the quarter due to lower demand, particularly in the dress-shoe category. Florsheim’s third-quarter sales were up 1%. BOGS sales were down 18% for the quarter. While outdoor retailer inventory levels have normalized which positively impacted BOGS third-quarter performance relative to the first half of 2024, BOGS at-once orders did not reach their expected potential due to unseasonably warm and dry weather throughout the country. BOGS fourth-quarter sales will largely depend on colder weather to bolster growth. Wholesale gross earnings as a percent of net sales increased to 40.1% compared to 38.6% of net sales last year. Wholesale selling and administrative expenses were $15.1 million for the quarter versus $15.6 million last year, down due to lower employee costs, mainly commission-based compensation. As a percent of net sales, wholesale selling and administrative expenses were 25% and 22% in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase as a percent of net sales was because many of our costs are fixed in nature and do not vary with sales. Wholesale operating earnings totaled $9.4 million for the quarter, down 16% from $11.3 million in 2023, as a result of lower sales.

