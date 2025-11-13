Westport Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Decrease Y/Y

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. WPRT reported a loss of 60 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 22 cents in the year-ago period.



WPRT registered consolidated revenues of $1.62 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million. The company reported net revenues of $66.25 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The company incurred an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.9 million compared with a loss of $800,000 recorded in the year-ago period.

WPRT’s Segmental Takeaways

On July 29, 2025, Westport completed the sale of its Light-Duty segment. From the third quarter of 2025, Westport has started reporting its results under three segments: Cespira, High-Pressure Controls and Systems, and Heavy-Duty OEM. Cespira is Westport’s HPDI joint venture with Volvo Group.



Cespira: The segment reported net sales of $19.3 million, which topped our estimate of $12.6 million and rose from $16.2 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024. It incurred an operating loss of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, wider than the loss of $4.1 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.



High-Pressure Controls and Systems: Net sales of the segment totaled $1.6 million, which fell from $1.8 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024 due to lower sales during the plant relocation from Italy to Canada and China. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of $1.1 million.



In the reported quarter, gross profit fell to $0.5 million of revenues (31% of revenues) from $0.4 million (22% of revenues) in the year-ago period due to higher margins in engineering service.



Heavy-Duty OEM: The segment’s transitional service agreement with Cespira concluded in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in no sales activity during the period.

WPRT's Financials

Westport had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $33.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $14.75 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt increased to $1.18 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, from $548,000 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Westport’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WPRT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 70 cents and $1.07, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 48.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 9 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 16.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 12 cents and 22 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

