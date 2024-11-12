News & Insights

Westport Fuel Systems Reports Q3 Revenue and Strategy

November 12, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) has released an update.

Westport Fuel Systems has reported a 14% revenue decline for Q3 2024, mainly due to transitioning its heavy-duty OEM assets to Cespira, which generated $16.2 million. Despite the revenue drop, the company improved its net loss and adjusted EBITDA by executing strategic cost-cutting measures and focusing on innovation and operational excellence.

