Westport Fuel Systems Reports Q3 Revenue and Strategy

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) has released an update.

Westport Fuel Systems has reported a 14% revenue decline for Q3 2024, mainly due to transitioning its heavy-duty OEM assets to Cespira, which generated $16.2 million. Despite the revenue drop, the company improved its net loss and adjusted EBITDA by executing strategic cost-cutting measures and focusing on innovation and operational excellence.

