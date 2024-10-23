Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Q3 2024 Results

Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) has released an update.

Westport Fuel Systems is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 12, 2024, with a conference call scheduled for the following day. The company, known for its innovative fuel systems using clean, low-carbon fuels, continues to attract investor interest. This announcement comes as Westport expands its global reach in over 70 countries.

