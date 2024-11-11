Westpac Director Exercises Share Rights, Boosting Holdings

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Peter Francis King exercised share rights resulting in an increase in his holdings of Westpac fully paid ordinary shares. Following the exercise of these securities, King’s direct shareholding experienced a shift, highlighting the impact of the 2021 Long Term Variable Reward performance outcome. This development may pique investor interest as it reflects the company’s ongoing executive incentives and share ownership strategies.

For further insights into AU:WBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.