Westpac Banking: Final Director Shareholding Update

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Nora Lia Scheinkestel, a former director at Westpac Banking Corporation, has disclosed her final interests in the company’s securities. She holds 10,309 Westpac fully paid ordinary shares directly, as well as an additional 6,916 shares through a superannuation fund. This update is significant for investors tracking insider holdings at Westpac.

