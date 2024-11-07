News & Insights

Westpac Banking: Final Director Shareholding Update

November 07, 2024 — 12:40 am EST

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Nora Lia Scheinkestel, a former director at Westpac Banking Corporation, has disclosed her final interests in the company’s securities. She holds 10,309 Westpac fully paid ordinary shares directly, as well as an additional 6,916 shares through a superannuation fund. This update is significant for investors tracking insider holdings at Westpac.

