Westpac Announces Retirement of Key Board Members

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced the retirement of Independent Non-executive Directors Dr. Nora Scheinkestel and Audette Exel AO. Dr. Scheinkestel, who served as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will leave the board on November 6, 2024, while Ms. Exel, Chair of the Risk Committee, will step down on December 13, 2024. These leadership changes come as Westpac continues its transformation and strengthens its financial position.

