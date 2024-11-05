News & Insights

Stocks

Westpac Announces Retirement of Key Board Members

November 05, 2024 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced the retirement of Independent Non-executive Directors Dr. Nora Scheinkestel and Audette Exel AO. Dr. Scheinkestel, who served as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, will leave the board on November 6, 2024, while Ms. Exel, Chair of the Risk Committee, will step down on December 13, 2024. These leadership changes come as Westpac continues its transformation and strengthens its financial position.

For further insights into AU:WBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEBNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.