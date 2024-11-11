News & Insights

Westminster Group Stays on AIM Amid Growth Plans

November 11, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Westminster (GB:WSG) has released an update.

Westminster Group PLC has confirmed its commitment to retaining its listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, dispelling rumors of a potential delisting. Amidst its strategic review aimed at enhancing shareholder value, the company has reported significant business growth with annual recurring revenue exceeding £14 million and is anticipating finalizing a new managed services contract soon. These developments are expected to positively impact shareholder value without altering its market presence.

