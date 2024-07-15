News & Insights

Westlake Appoints Gilson As President, CEO

(RTTNews) - Monday, Westlake Corp. (WLK) announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Gilson as President and Chief Executive Officer. Gilson will be succeeding Albert Chao, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Westlake Board.

James Chao, chairman of the Board, will assume the position of Senior Chairman of the Westlake Board.

Gilson will also take on the roles of president and CEO, as well as director, of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP). Albert Chao will become executive chairman, and James Chao will become senior chairman of the Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC Board.

With 25 years of executive experience in the chemicals industry, Gilson most recently held the position of President and CEO at Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

