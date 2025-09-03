WestJet To Buy 67 Boeing Jets

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and WestJet announced WestJet is buying 67 more Boeing jets, bringing its firm order book to 123 airplanes. WestJet's order, which was listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website in June, includes: 60 737-10 jets and options for 25 more; and seven 787-9 jets and options for four more.

"With the addition of these aircraft, WestJet has the largest order book of any airline in Canada, and will double our fleet of Dreamliners, underpinning our growth plans and our commitment to affordable travel options for Canadians and exciting career paths for our people," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet CEO.

