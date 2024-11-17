Westgold Resources Boosts Bluebird Gold Estimates

Westgold Resources (AU:WGX) has released an update.

Westgold Resources has reported a significant 37% increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate at the Bluebird – South Junction mining complex, now totaling 1.4 million ounces of gold. The company is advancing mining studies and extending its drilling program into 2025, aiming to further enhance resource estimates and optimize mine infrastructure. This growth underscores Bluebird-South Junction’s pivotal role in driving Westgold’s expansion in the Murchison region.

