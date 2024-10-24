News & Insights

Western Yilgarn Boosts Exploration at Ida Holmes

October 24, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Pacific Bauxite Limited (AU:WYX) has released an update.

Western Yilgarn NL has announced promising developments at its Ida Holmes Project, with plans to accelerate exploration following positive results from recent surveys and drilling. The company secured a key joint venture agreement, expanding its access to critical tenements in the region, and completed applications for additional licenses. Additionally, a significant board change was made with the appointment of Pedro Kastellorizos as a Non-Executive Director.

