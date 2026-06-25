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Western Union, Intermex Issue Update On Pending Acquisition

June 25, 2026 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Western Union Company (WU) and International Money Express, or Intermex (IMXI) said money transmission regulators in 51 applicable U.S. states and territories and in all international jurisdictions have provided their approval of or non-objection to the Western Union's pending acquisition of Intermex, and approval or non-objection is currently pending from one U.S. state.

The companies said they remain actively engaged in discussions with regulators, including the New York State Department of Financial Services, to obtain the final regulatory approval.

At last close, Western Union shares were trading at $7.24, up 2.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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