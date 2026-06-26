Western Union Expands Reach With Total Wireless Plan Integration

The Western Union Company WU has partnered with Total Wireless to introduce a first-of-its-kind benefit in the U.S. telecom industry. Customers on Total Wireless' MAX 5G BYO, MAX 5G and ALL ACCESS plans can now make one fee-free money transfer every month through Western Union. The service enables transfers to more than 200 countries and territories, combining wireless connectivity with cross-border financial services in a single subscription.

The new feature is aimed at customers who regularly send money overseas. Eligible subscribers can redeem one complimentary transfer through the Western Union website or mobile app. Recipients can receive funds through more than 360,000 payout locations or via bank accounts, digital wallets and cards. The benefit complements unlimited 5G data, hotspot access and international calling already included in the plans.

The partnership also extends beyond customer benefits. WU will promote Total Wireless through its app, email campaigns, social channels and in-store digital displays — giving both companies broader access to overlapping customer segments. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on serving communities that rely on affordable communication and dependable cross-border money transfers to support family members abroad.

This partnership is strategically meaningful for Western Union as it embeds the company's services into a recurring consumer subscription rather than relying solely on transaction-driven customer acquisition. Integrating money transfers into everyday products could encourage more consistent usage, strengthen customer loyalty and create new distribution channels through non-financial partners. As digital remittance competition intensifies, expanding through ecosystem partnerships may become an increasingly valuable growth driver.

Western Union continues to diversify beyond its traditional agent-based business by strengthening digital capabilities and pursuing strategic alliances. Partnerships like this could help Western Union increase customer engagement and drive higher digital transaction volumes. If extended to other subscription-based businesses, this strategy could create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its long-term competitive position in the global remittance market.

WU’s Price Performance

Over the past year, WU shares have declined 13.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 22.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WU’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WU currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dave Inc. DAVE and Green Dot Corporation GDOT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $16.61 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $713.7 million, implying 28.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.2 billion, implying 8.3% year-over-year growth.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.