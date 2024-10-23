Western Union Co Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $264.8 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.036 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $264.8 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.036 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70-$1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.125-$4.2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.