Western Union Co Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $76.7 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $122.1 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $96.4 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $1.013 billion from $1.026 billion last year.

Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76.7 Mln. vs. $122.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.013 Bln vs. $1.026 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.25 To $ 1.35 Full year revenue guidance: 4 % To 6 %

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