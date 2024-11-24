News & Insights

Western Mines Group’s New Securities Issue Announcement

November 24, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 3,330,833 fully paid ordinary securities, set to be issued on December 3, 2024. This move is aimed at raising capital through a placement, which could attract investor interest and impact the company’s market performance. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this development influences the company’s stock value.

