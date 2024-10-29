News & Insights

Stocks

Western Mines Group Unveils Promising Drilling Results

October 29, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has successfully completed its Phase 3 drilling program at the Mulga Tank project, revealing significant nickel sulphide mineralization across 19 holes. The results showed broad zones of mineralization with some high-grade intersections, indicating the potential for a major open-pitable nickel sulphide deposit. This development positions Western Mines as a key player in the exploration of globally significant nickel resources.

For further insights into AU:WMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.