Western Mines Group Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has successfully completed its Phase 3 drilling program at the Mulga Tank project, revealing significant nickel sulphide mineralization across 19 holes. The results showed broad zones of mineralization with some high-grade intersections, indicating the potential for a major open-pitable nickel sulphide deposit. This development positions Western Mines as a key player in the exploration of globally significant nickel resources.

