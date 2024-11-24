Western Mines Group to Issue New Securities

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced plans to issue 400,000 fully paid ordinary securities, with the proposed issue date set for May 22, 2025. This move is aimed at bolstering the company’s capital base, providing an attractive opportunity for investors looking to tap into the mining sector. The securities will be listed on the ASX, offering potential growth prospects for shareholders.

