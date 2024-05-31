News & Insights

Western Mines Group to Expand Share Quotation

May 31, 2024

Western Mines Group Ltd (AU:WMG) has released an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced the application for quotation of a new batch of securities, specifically 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be issued on May 31, 2024. This move signifies an expansion in the company’s capital structure, inviting investor attention in the stock market.

