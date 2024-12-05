Western Investment Closes Successful $6.29M Rights Offering

The Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd (TSE:WI) has released an update.

Western Investment Company of Canada Ltd has successfully closed its rights offering, raising over $6.29 million to fund acquisitions in the insurance sector and other growth initiatives. The offering saw substantial participation from current shareholders, including key insiders, despite challenges posed by a postal strike. The company plans to use the proceeds for strategic growth and increasing its stake in Fortress Insurance Company.

