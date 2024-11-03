News & Insights

Stocks

Western Gold Resources Gains Approval for Gold Duke Project

November 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has received approval from the WA Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety for its Gold Duke Project’s open pit mining operations, marking a significant step towards production at a time of high gold prices. The project, which includes the Eagle, Emu, Golden Monarch, and newly approved Gold King deposits, promises a production target of 34,000 ounces of gold and an estimated cash surplus of $38.1 million. With this approval, the company is set to commence first-stage mining and explore processing options with nearby facilities.

For further insights into AU:WGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.