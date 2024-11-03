Western Gold Resources Gains Approval for Gold Duke Project

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has received approval from the WA Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety for its Gold Duke Project’s open pit mining operations, marking a significant step towards production at a time of high gold prices. The project, which includes the Eagle, Emu, Golden Monarch, and newly approved Gold King deposits, promises a production target of 34,000 ounces of gold and an estimated cash surplus of $38.1 million. With this approval, the company is set to commence first-stage mining and explore processing options with nearby facilities.

