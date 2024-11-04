Western Gold Exploration Unveils Promising Survey Results

Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSE:WGLD) has released an update.

Western Gold Exploration Ltd. has announced promising results from its magnetotelluric geophysics survey in the Lorne Porphyry District, Scotland. The survey revealed significant mineralized potential at Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects and identified new porphyry-related centers. This marks the first use of advanced MT technology in the UK, showcasing opportunities for extended mineral exploration.

