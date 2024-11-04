News & Insights

Stocks

Western Gold Exploration Unveils Promising Survey Results

November 04, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Gold Exploration Ltd. (TSE:WGLD) has released an update.

Western Gold Exploration Ltd. has announced promising results from its magnetotelluric geophysics survey in the Lorne Porphyry District, Scotland. The survey revealed significant mineralized potential at Lagalochan and Ardlochan prospects and identified new porphyry-related centers. This marks the first use of advanced MT technology in the UK, showcasing opportunities for extended mineral exploration.

For further insights into TSE:WGLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.