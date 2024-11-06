News & Insights

Western Forest Prod Reports Q3 Loss, Focuses on Growth

November 06, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Western Forest Prod (TSE:WEF) has released an update.

Western Forest Products reported a net loss of $19.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, with a negative adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million, reflecting ongoing financial challenges compared to previous periods. The company is focusing on transitioning to higher-value products, aided by the success of its new Saltair continuous kiln, which has significantly improved production performance.

