Western Energy Services Sees Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) has released an update.

Western Energy Services Corp. reported a 6% increase in third quarter revenue to $58.3 million, driven by higher contract drilling revenues in Canada, despite a net loss of $1.2 million. The company’s performance was bolstered by higher Adjusted EBITDA, although it faced challenges from lower production services and increased costs.

