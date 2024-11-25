News & Insights

Western Digital Approves Incentive Plan and Elects Directors

November 25, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Western Digital ( (WDC) ) has issued an announcement.

Western Digital Corporation’s recent annual meeting led to the approval of an amendment to its 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, increasing shares available by 6 million. Stockholders also re-elected eight directors and ratified KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for 2025. Additionally, the executive compensation was approved, reflecting stockholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

