Western Digital Approves Incentive Plan and Elects Directors

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Western Digital ( (WDC) ) has issued an announcement.
Western Digital Corporation’s recent annual meeting led to the approval of an amendment to its 2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan, increasing shares available by 6 million. Stockholders also re-elected eight directors and ratified KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for 2025. Additionally, the executive compensation was approved, reflecting stockholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
See more insights into WDC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.