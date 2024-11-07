News & Insights

Western Copper Reports Asset Growth Amid Losses

November 07, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Western Copper (TSE:WRN) has released an update.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation reported an increase in its assets to $193.6 million as of September 2024, up from $143.9 million in December 2023, largely driven by a significant rise in short-term investments. Despite this growth, the company continues to face challenges with a comprehensive loss of $5.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $2.8 million in the same period last year. Shareholders’ equity also saw an increase, reflecting the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position.

