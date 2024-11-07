Western Copper Reports Asset Growth Amid Losses

Western Copper (TSE:WRN) has released an update.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation reported an increase in its assets to $193.6 million as of September 2024, up from $143.9 million in December 2023, largely driven by a significant rise in short-term investments. Despite this growth, the company continues to face challenges with a comprehensive loss of $5.3 million for the first nine months of 2024, compared to $2.8 million in the same period last year. Shareholders’ equity also saw an increase, reflecting the company’s efforts to strengthen its financial position.

For further insights into TSE:WRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.