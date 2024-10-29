News & Insights

Westar Resources Reports Promising Gold Assay Results

Westar Resources Ltd. (AU:WSR) has released an update.

Westar Resources Ltd. has reported a successful quarter with promising high-grade gold and silver assay results from its Mindoolah Mining Centre, indicating new priority drill targets. The company is financially strong with $2.3 million in the bank, enabling exploration at Mindoolah and Mageye, and is actively seeking advanced gold and copper projects. New leadership appointments, including a new Executive Director and Exploration Manager, are set to bolster Westar’s strategic initiatives.

