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Westamerica Bancorporation Q2 EPS Increases

July 16, 2026 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, Thursday announced 5.8 percent decline in second quarter earnings, while earnings per share grew from the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $61.23, up 2.21 points or 3.74 percent.

The quarterly earnings were $27.39 million, down from $29.07 million last year.

On a per share basis, earning were $1.17, up from $1.12 a year ago.

Net interest and Loan fee income on a fully-taxable equivalent was $52.67 million, lower than the prior income of $54.56 million.

Non-interest income slipped 0.2 percent to $10.29 million from $10.32 milion a year ago. This reflects higher merchant processing fees, debit card fees and unrealized gains recognized on equity securities.

The company said the second quarter results benefited from it's low-cost operating principles.

Westamerica paid a $0.48 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2026, and retired 753 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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