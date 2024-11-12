News & Insights

Westaim Reports Q3 Loss and Announces New Investments

Westaim (TSE:WED) has released an update.

Westaim Corporation reported a net loss of $1.1 million for Q3 2024, a sharp decline from the previous year’s profit of $23 million for the same period. The company also announced a $250 million strategic investment agreement with Wembley Group Partners and plans to invest $600 million in a new vehicle managed by CC Capital.

