Westaim Reports Q3 Loss and Announces New Investments

Westaim (TSE:WED) has released an update.
Westaim Corporation reported a net loss of $1.1 million for Q3 2024, a sharp decline from the previous year’s profit of $23 million for the same period. The company also announced a $250 million strategic investment agreement with Wembley Group Partners and plans to invest $600 million in a new vehicle managed by CC Capital.
For further insights into TSE:WED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
- Did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Win the “Server Recession?”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.