West Wits Mining Highlights Qala Shallows Project Potential

West Wits Mining Limited (AU:WWI) has released an update.

West Wits Mining Limited is set to present its promising Qala Shallows project at the 121 Mining Investment conference in London. The project, located in South Africa, is projected to produce 924,000 ounces of gold over its life, with an annual output of 70,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost below $1,000 per ounce. This highlights the project’s potential for long-term profitability and makes it an attractive prospect for investors.

