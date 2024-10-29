West Wits Mining Advances Funding for Qala Shallows

West Wits Mining Limited (AU:WWI) has released an update.

West Wits Mining Limited is advancing plans to secure funding for its Qala Shallows mine in South Africa, with a Development Finance Institution completing its due diligence and a commercial bank nearing the end of its own evaluation. The anticipated syndicated senior debt loan is expected to cover 50-60% of the mine’s development costs, providing a significant non-dilutive funding boost. This progress marks a key step in ensuring the mine’s development and operational readiness.

