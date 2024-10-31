West Red Lake Gold Nears Madsen Mine Restart

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is making significant progress towards restarting the Madsen Mine in Ontario, thanks to efficient coordination and successful project management. The completed tailings dam lift was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget, setting a positive precedent for future redevelopment efforts. The company is also nearing the completion of a pre-feasibility study, which will inform the official restart decision expected next year.

For further insights into TSE:WRLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.