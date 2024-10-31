News & Insights

West Red Lake Gold Nears Madsen Mine Restart

October 31, 2024 — 04:36 am EDT

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is making significant progress towards restarting the Madsen Mine in Ontario, thanks to efficient coordination and successful project management. The completed tailings dam lift was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget, setting a positive precedent for future redevelopment efforts. The company is also nearing the completion of a pre-feasibility study, which will inform the official restart decision expected next year.

