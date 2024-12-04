News & Insights

West Red Lake Gold Mines Nears Madsen Mine Restart

December 04, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is making significant strides towards restarting its Madsen Mine in Northwestern Ontario, with key projects like the Connection Drift and primary crusher nearing completion. The company is transitioning from development to production, marking an exciting phase as it prepares for its first underground mining operations and mill startup.

