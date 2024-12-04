West Red Lake Gold Mines Nears Madsen Mine Restart

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSE:WRLG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

West Red Lake Gold Mines is making significant strides towards restarting its Madsen Mine in Northwestern Ontario, with key projects like the Connection Drift and primary crusher nearing completion. The company is transitioning from development to production, marking an exciting phase as it prepares for its first underground mining operations and mill startup.

For further insights into TSE:WRLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.