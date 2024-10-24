West Pharmaceutical Adjusts 2024 Guidance Amid Sales Dip

An announcement from West Pharmaceutical Services ( (WST) ) is now available.

West Pharmaceutical Services reported a slight decline in third-quarter 2024 net sales to $746.9 million and a drop in adjusted earnings per share to $1.85 from $2.16 last year. Despite these declines, the company raised its full-year sales and EPS guidance due to favorable currency movements. West’s proprietary products segment saw a minor sales decline, while contract-manufactured products experienced slight growth. The company also announced a dividend increase, continuing its long-standing annual dividend growth tradition.

