West Mining Expands Mineral Holdings with Share Issuance

West Mining Corp. has issued 4,750,000 shares to secure a 100% interest in two mineral claims in Northern British Columbia, enhancing its existing Spanish Mountain West and Junkers properties. Additionally, the company has issued 126,315 shares to settle a debt of $24,000. These strategic moves aim to strengthen West Mining’s portfolio in the mineral exploration sector.

