West Mining Expands Mineral Holdings with Share Issuance

October 21, 2024 — 11:03 pm EDT

West Mining Corp. (TSE:WEST) has released an update.

West Mining Corp. has issued 4,750,000 shares to secure a 100% interest in two mineral claims in Northern British Columbia, enhancing its existing Spanish Mountain West and Junkers properties. Additionally, the company has issued 126,315 shares to settle a debt of $24,000. These strategic moves aim to strengthen West Mining’s portfolio in the mineral exploration sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

