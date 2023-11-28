West Fraser Timber Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WFG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.44, changing hands as low as $75.09 per share. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFG's low point in its 52 week range is $64.11 per share, with $91.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.92.

