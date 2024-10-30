News & Insights

West Cobar Metals Reports Promising Exploration Results

October 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

West Cobar Metals Ltd. (AU:WC1) has released an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. reports promising developments in their copper exploration projects, with significant mineralization confirmed at Bulla Park, NSW. Furthermore, their Salazar Project in WA has revealed high-grade critical mineral intercepts, including scandium and titanium, bolstering the potential for resource expansion. These findings underscore strong prospects amid favorable macroeconomic conditions for antimony and copper.

