West Cobar Metals Expands Critical Minerals Projects Amid Rising Demand

West Cobar Metals Ltd. is advancing its critical minerals projects in Australia, focusing on its Bulla Park Copper-Antimony Project and Salazar Critical Minerals Project. The company is assessing recent drilling results and exploring high-grade mineral targets, with a strong emphasis on copper, antimony, and scandium amidst rising demand and global supply concerns. With China’s antimony export restrictions causing price surges, West Cobar’s strategic developments could capitalize on the increased need for local mineral resources.

