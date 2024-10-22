West African Resources Reports Strong Q3 Gold Production

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Ltd reported a robust third quarter in 2024, with gold production reaching 47,799 ounces and sales at an impressive average price of US$2,493 per ounce. The company remains on track to meet its annual gold production guidance, supported by a healthy cash balance of A$430 million. Additionally, significant progress was made on the Kiaka project, including a successful A$150 million share placement to fund its development.

