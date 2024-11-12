News & Insights

Stocks

West African Resources Explores New Gold Potential

November 12, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Limited has provided an update on its exploration activities in Burkina Faso, highlighting the potential at its Sanbrado and Kiaka projects. The company recently hosted an information session to showcase the geology and exploration opportunities, aiming for significant gold production over the next decade. Investors can access further details through the company’s online presentation.

For further insights into AU:WAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFRSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.