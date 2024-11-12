West African Resources Explores New Gold Potential

West African Resources Ltd (AU:WAF) has released an update.

West African Resources Limited has provided an update on its exploration activities in Burkina Faso, highlighting the potential at its Sanbrado and Kiaka projects. The company recently hosted an information session to showcase the geology and exploration opportunities, aiming for significant gold production over the next decade. Investors can access further details through the company’s online presentation.

