News & Insights

Stocks

Wesco price target raised to $199 from $186 at RBC Capital

November 01, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the firm’s price target on Wesco (WCC) to $199 from $186 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s end market dynamics largely remained consistent sequentially, with utility, broadband, industrial, and solar remaining choppy but did not worsen, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wesco’s datacenter business was also decided positive, with impressive 40% growth, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.