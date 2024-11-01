Wesco price target raised to $199 from $186 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the firm’s price target on Wesco (WCC) to $199 from $186 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s end market dynamics largely remained consistent sequentially, with utility, broadband, industrial, and solar remaining choppy but did not worsen, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wesco’s datacenter business was also decided positive, with impressive 40% growth, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.