Wesco expects continuation of mixed economic environment in Q4

October 31, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

Expecting continued data center acceleration and slow purchases by utility customers. If current run-rates of sales and margin continue, the company would expect to be within the lower half of the full-year outlook range for sales and adjusted EBITDA margin. Comments taken from Q3earnings conference callpresentation slides.

