Wesco expects continuation of mixed economic environment in Q4

Expecting continued data center acceleration and slow purchases by utility customers. If current run-rates of sales and margin continue, the company would expect to be within the lower half of the full-year outlook range for sales and adjusted EBITDA margin. Comments taken from Q3earnings conference callpresentation slides.
- Wesco reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.58, consensus $3.20
- Wesco backs FY24 adjusted EPS view $12.00-$13.00, consensus $12.12
